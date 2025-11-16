ED freezes over 100 mule accounts, seizes ₹70 lakh in Delhi cocaine case

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen 110 "mule" bank accounts, seized Rs 70 lakh in cash and found usage of Dubai-based cryptocurrency wallets during searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged drug trafficking in Delhi, a statement said on Sunday.

Mule bank accounts are used to transfer illicit funds and are opened by misusing genuine or using fake customer IDs.

The raids were undertaken on November 14 after the federal probe agency took cognisance of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) complaint of November 2024 related to the seizure of 82.53 kg of "high-grade" cocaine.

The ED covered five premises in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur during the searches.