Home / India News / Operators hail plan to allow over 15-yr-old buses to ply with fitness nod

Operators hail plan to allow over 15-yr-old buses to ply with fitness nod

The draft notification said, "Stage carriage buses registered in Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) only shall be allowed to ply beyond 15 years of age from the day of initial registration

Kolkata bus, bus service, bus
From 12,000 buses plying in the KMA area before 2009, the number has come down to around 3,000 by the end of 2025 | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The association of bus operators on Sunday welcomed the West Bengal government draft notification, which stated that over-15-year-old stage carriers registered in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area will be allowed to ply with bi-annual fitness certificates.

The state government presented the draft notification before the Calcutta High Court. The court held that there is no scope for further adjudication in a petition filed by a private bus owners' association, as their grievances were mitigated in the draft notification presented before it by the government.

Disposing of the petition on Friday, Justice Rai Chattopadhyay gave liberty to the West Bengal government to publish the draft notification as submitted before the court at the earliest point in time.

The draft notification said, "Stage carriage buses registered in Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA) only shall be allowed to ply beyond 15 years of age from the day of initial registration."  Welcoming the order, the Secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicate Tapan Banerjee said, "This is to inform all members that the final judgment regarding the matter we have been fighting since 2024 has been delivered on Friday."  "As per the order and the clarification from the Transport secretary, all members can now complete their certificate of fitness, pollution certificate, permit renewal and other motor vehiclesrelated works as per existing rules, without any obstruction," he claimed.

"After 15 years, all documents can be renewed as usual," he also claimed.

Banerjee, who is also the secretary of bus route 24 bus syndicate, said that the union moved the petition containing the demand in the high court in 2024, and another organisation City Suburban Bus Service also moved the court on the same issue that there should be no age limit.

"... this judgment has ended our long trouble, and now all permit and vehicle work can continue without any problems," he said.

In October 2024, the Route 24 bus syndicate approached the Calcutta High Court, praying for a two-year grace period for 15-year-old buses that had exceeded their expiry period, citing losses during the pandemic.

From 12,000 buses plying in the KMA area before 2009, the number has come down to around 3,000 by the end of 2025, bus syndicate sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED freezes over 100 mule accounts, seizes ₹70 lakh in Delhi cocaine case

CM Naidu bets on 'Brand Naidu' to reignite investor confidence in Andhra

India shaping growth path with climate-responsible approach: UNDP chief

Lal Quila Metro Station reopens days after Red Fort blast shut operations

At least 4 killed, several injured in road accident in J&K's Budgam

Topics :West BengalRoad Transportbus serviceKolkata

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story