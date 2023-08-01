Dharavi dreams, and a few nightmares: Redevelopment a much-needed cleanup

Rashida, a 27-year-old attendant at a retail outlet, says a sewer runs near her house in Dharavi, and, although she has lived there all her life, she never got used to the occasional flooding and permanent stench. She is looking forward to Dharavi’s redevelopment.





Last November, Adani Properties, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s eponymous corporate group, won the bid to redevelop the Dharavi slum settlement, spread over 259 hectares, with an investment offer of Rs 5,069 crore. Earlier this month, the Maha­rashtra government passed a resolution to award the project to Adani.





Shortly afterwards, Adani wrote a social media post in which he promised that the new Dharavi will reflect the quintessential character of Mumbai — the spirit, grit, unity in diversity, colour and determination — without losing the timeless essence of the old Dharavi.





“Gone, like a faded memory, will be the pain of inadequacy. In its place will be a new Dharavi that hums with pride,” Adani promises.





The pain is undeniable.





For over a century, Dharavi, sitting on prime real estate in central Mumbai, has been synonymous with low standards of living, filth and congestion — never mind the romanticism by moviemakers. It remained mired in filth even though the Indian economy picked up pace and the city transformed into a megalopolis.





Until now.





However, not everyone of Dharavi’s 700,000 residents shares Rashida’s eager anticipation.





Gopi Maruti, 53, who has a two-storey workshop in Dharavi’s by-lanes, waves at a five-foot barrel-like machine, which sits on the ground floor, and says it will cost lakhs of rupees to shift the leather tanner.





It is not only Maruti’s tanner that has grown roots here. Dharavi is home to both people and small business clust­ers — recycling, glass, garments, packaging, earthenware and many more. There are 10,435 commercial slum dwellers in Dharavi, according to a 2007-08 survey, adding up to an annual turnover of more than Rs 8,000 crore. All of them, the people and businesses alike, have been grappling with hope and worry in equal parts.





Adani’s note said the project would aim for a comprehensive and holistic redevelopment as it caters to the housing and rehabilitation needs of both eligible and ineligible residents. That will soothe the nerves of the two categories, of which the latter far outnumbers the former. But there is also a third type.





Many workshops that run from Dharavi’s dimly lit, narrow lanes admit to be rented spaces and do not claim ownership. The occupants do not expect to have any direct negotiation with Adani Prop­erties, but are an integral part of Dharavi’s businesses biosphere. Some of these workshop owners fear a change in location, which will mean higher rents — currently Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000 for a 100-square-foot workspace — and taxes for them.





Amit Sah, 32, who has been running a printing shop for 22 years in less than 100 square feet, lists top brands in banking and telecom as his clients. In another lane, 31-year-old Govindraj Chettiar makes tiffin-box covers from his tiny ground-floor workshop. Both have rented workplaces. While Sah is waiting for more clarity to decide the future of his business, Chettiar hopes the entire ecosystem will move to a viable place.





“I source my raw materials from within Dharavi, and send products to units in and around Mumbai. If we are moved to some other location, my transport costs will be significantly higher,” says Chettiar.





Padmaja Rajguru and Sachin Shinde are leather entrepreneurs who rent workspaces in Dharavi. For Rajguru, Dharavi is the answer to machinery needs. “Dharavi allows me access to outsource most of the machinery needs within the area,” he says.





For Shinde the lure is labour. “From thread to cardboard to leather, you will find everything here in one place,” he says.





Anwar Hussain Sheikh, 42, is a waste-recycler from Dharavi who claims more than 200 tonnes of waste is recycled in Dharavi daily.





“The redevelopment will cause a big issue for us,” he says, explaining that moving the recycling cluster to a far-off location will make recycling certain materials unviable because of the higher transport costs.





Haider Ali, 51, another waste recycler, worries that the plastic of lower value will not be collected and end up in drains or landfills.





That stench will be no better than the one that pervades Rashida’s home.







