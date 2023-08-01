Dharavi redevelopment project: Chance of a lifetime to bridge Mumbai's gaps

“Building affordable to mid-range housing projects in Dharavi would completely reinvent the residential real estate equation of Central Mumbai,” says Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, a real estate advisory.
Sanjay Dutt, CEO of Tata Realty, says the redevelopment is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address the gaps in the city. “This will improve hygiene and lifestyle of more than 75,000 families staying in not-so-desirable conditions. This will also attract foreign capital, given the magnitude of the project,” Dutt said.
Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of Hiranandani Group, says the rehabilitation needs to be accomplished in a timely manner. “It is undeniably one of the premier real estate projects that will revamp the city’s skyline, boost the quality of life, attract huge investments, and create ample jobs,” Hiranandani said.
Global financial powerhouses, including Blackstone Group, GIC of Singapore, KKR & Co, and Brookfield Asset Management, have already bet big on real estate projects near Dharavi and Macrotech Developers has put up a Trump-branded tower, where apartments sell for Rs 8 crore and above.
