Dhoni gives young cricketer lift on bike after training session in Ranchi

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave a lift to a young cricketer after a training session in Ranchi

A viral video on social media shows a young cricketer from Ranchi getting a bike lift from Dhoni. A page named Jharkhand Jatra posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and said: "Can you believe that MS Dhoni gave a lift to a young cricketer on a bike in Ranchi."

The video caption stated: "Nothing to see here. Just #MSDhoni living his best semi-retired life and a very lucky young cricketer who got a lift on his #YAMAHA RD350."

Nothing to see here. Just #MSDhoni living his best semi retired life and a very lucky young cricketer who got a lift on his #YAMAHA RD350. ????️ #Jharkhand #Dhoni #msd #mahi #ranchi — Jharkhand Jatra (@JharkhandJatraa) September 15, 2023

The video shows MS Dhoni finishing his training session and heading for a drive. It shows the youngster riding a pillion as Dhoni rides his motorcycle, Yamaha RD350.

The 42-year-old cricketer, who lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and took the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win their fifth title in 2023.

While on a vacation in the US, Dhoni was spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. The meeting is said to have taken place at Trump's invitation. At the US Open men's singles quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, he was also spotted in the crowd.