District-level committees in Rajasthan to distribute free food packets

The Rajasthan government has decided to procure food items and distribute them to beneficiaries under the Annapurna scheme through district-level committees headed by district collectors, an official source said on Monday.

Earlier, the cooperative department was given this task. However, the state government has now decided to do this through district-level committees.

The Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme was announced by Ashok Gehlot during the presentation of the state's budget for 2023-24 in February to provide relief to the masses from rising prices.

"The district-level committee will procure items and will distribute the food kits," an official source told PTI.

Under the scheme, which will be introduced soon, free food packets will be provided to families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The food packets will be prepared and made available to Fair Price Shops (FPS) for distribution to beneficiaries. They will receive packets containing free food items including one kg gram of dal, sugar, salt, edible oil and spices.