Airbnb, Ministry of Tourism tie up to promote heritage tourism in India

- Destination promotion: The Ministry of Tourism and Airbnb will work together on promoting India as a sought-after destination by showcasing its cultural and heritage tourism potential through domestic and international campaigns.
- ‘Soul of India’ microsite: Airbnb will also launch a dedicated ‘Soul of India’ microsite to promote heritage homes across India.
- Capacity building and insights: As a part of the ministry's flagship scheme, Airbnb will train hospitality micro-entrepreneurs located in emerging destinations. The platform will also share any key insights into travel and homestays with the ministry to ensure informed policies are drafted and appropriate training in the hospitality sector is conducted.