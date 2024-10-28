Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.25 trillion; traders prep for festive boom

As Diwali preparations intensify, bustling markets in Delhi and across India are gearing up for a festive shopping spree expected to generate a whopping turnover of Rs 4.25 trillion across India. Delhi alone is projected to contribute Rs 75,000 crore. Buoyed by the success of Raksha Bandhan, Navratri, and Karva Chauth, traders are now pulling out all stops to entice Diwali shoppers with elaborate showroom decors, festive lights, and a variety of discounts and offers.

Highlighting the extensive preparations, Chandni Chowk Member of Parliament and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, “Grand preparations are underway across the national capital and other parts of the country for Diwali and the festive season.” Markets will be adorned with vibrant lights, rangolis, and Diwali-themed decorations, with traders keen to create a welcoming, festive ambiance for shoppers in metropolitan areas, Tier-II and Tier-III cities, towns, and villages alike.

Anticipating heightened demand, traders have stocked up on an expansive selection of Diwali essentials, from gift items, jewellery, and electronics to clothing, home decor, and puja materials. Khandelwal emphasised the diversity of items ready for eager buyers: “Gift items, clothing, jewellery, electronics, mobile phones, furnishings, decor items, puja materials, rangoli, idols and pictures of deities, ready-made garments, toys, food items, confectionery, electrical goods, and consumer durables” are all in high supply to meet anticipated demand.

Adding to the festive fervour, CAIT National President B C Bhartia noted that special discounts and promotions would further lure customers, with offers such as ‘Buy One-Get One’ and exclusive Diwali discounts. To manage the expected surge in crowds, traders have also requested additional security and traffic arrangements from the police and local administration, while trade associations are boosting safety measures by deploying extra private security guards.

Khandelwal added that the traders’ commitment to capturing Diwali sales while adapting to the rising challenges from e-commerce: “Markets across Delhi and India are fully prepared for Diwali, actively implementing new strategies to compete with e-commerce and achieve substantial business growth this festival season.”