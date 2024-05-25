Dombivli factory blast: Owner remanded in police custody till May 29

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday remanded in police custody till May 29 the owner of the chemical factory in Dombivli where an explosion killed nine persons and injured more than 60.

The accused, Malay Mehta (38), owner of Amudan Chemicals, was produced before the magistrate court in Kalyan, a spokesperson of the Thane city police said.

The police sought Mehta's custody for 14 days and informed the court that they had to visit the factory site and find out if more persons were involved in the crime, he said.

The extent of damage because of the explosion was enormous, and the police wanted to examine the role of many in the incident, the official said.

Mehta's lawyer argued that the company had all the requisite permissions and followed all regulations.

There was also an intervener in the matter who supported the police plea for custody and interrogations.

After hearing all the counsels, the magistrate remanded the accused in police custody till May 29, the official said.

The crime branch's Ulhasnagar unit has taken over the investigation.



The police have registered an FIR against the company owners, directors, management staff and officials supervising the factory.

The accused have been booked for culpable homicide (section 304), voluntarily causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter and explosive substances under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides the IPC, the police have also invoked charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosive Substances Act.

According to the FIR, the company had not taken precautions over mixing chemicals, final products, and their storage, knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion, which could affect and damage the company and structures around it.

These lapses led to the explosion on Thursday, resulting in deaths on the premises and companies around the factory, the FIR said.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity, it said.