Home / India News / Don't turn people against you by blocking roads: CM Mann tells farmers

Don't turn people against you by blocking roads: CM Mann tells farmers

Mann said if the farmers do not shun the practice of blocking roads every time their demands are not met, a day will come when people will stop sympathising with them

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bhagwant Mann

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A day after farmers blocked a stretch of the national highway in Jalandhar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the farm unions not to turn people against themselves by blocking roads.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of the Jalandhar-New Delhi National Highway near Dhanowali village for an indefinite period on Tuesday, seeking a hike in sugarcane prices.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mann said if the farmers do not shun the practice of blocking roads every time their demands are not met, a day will come when people will stop sympathising with them.

"My request to the farmer unions is not to turn common people against you by blocking roads for every issue. For holding talks with the government, there is Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, the Secretariat, the office of the agriculture minister and my office and residence but not the roads. If this attitude remains, then the day is not far when you will not find people for 'dharnas'... understand the feelings of people, said Mann in a post on X in Punjabi.

The ongoing farmers' protest has affected the movement of vehicles from Jammu, Pathankot, and Amritsar via Jalandhar towards Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Nawanshahr and Delhi.

With police diverting traffic towards alternative roads, the commuters had a harrowing time.

The protesting farmers put up a tent in the middle of the road and spent the night on the highway demanding an increase in the assured prices of sugarcane from Rs 380 per quintal to Rs 450 per quintal.

The protesters said they will not end the protest till their demand is met.

Also Read

Haryana minister slams Punjab govt over stubble burning; AAP hits back

Punjab govt to eradicate all issues inherited from previous govts: CM Mann

2-day assembly session is legal: Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh

Fully committed to INDIA bloc: Kejriwal after Congress MLA arrest in Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics on August 14

Bamnoli case: Atishi alleges chief secretary tried to save official

Former Visva-Bharati VC questioned on controversial plaques at Santiniketan

Ex-Maha min Anil Deshmukh's aide 'tried to track location of CBI officers'

'Targeted killing plan averted': 3 linked to Pak-based terror module held

UP government launches Safe City project to ensure women's safety

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bhagwant MannPunjabfarmers

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story