UP government launches Safe City project to ensure women's safety

The government of Uttar Pradesh has launched a Safe City Project to enhance the safety of girls and women in the state. Through the Safe City Project, the government will ensure surveillance through CCTV at the entry and exit points of 17 municipal corporations along with government and non-government schools, madrassas, colleges and universities in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hindustan Times reported.

The private coaching institutes in these cities are closely monitored to avoid the gathering of troublemakers and reduce the cases of molestation. The government has also issued guidelines for the safety of girls in private coaching institutes prohibiting late evening classes, the government place release stated.

In the initial phases, the government has identified 17 municipal corporations and over 2500 schools of Gautam Buddha Nagar for the installation of CCTV cameras. Out of these, CCTVs are installed in 1692 schools, while the process of installation in the remaining schools is going on a war footing.

There are around 26,568 CCTVs installed in these institutions, including 68 recognised government schools, 646 aided schools and 1786 unaided schools. CCTVs have been installed in these schools' classrooms, corridors, and entry and exit games.

Under the Safe City Project, 5505 cameras were installed in 162 higher educational institutions, including 21 in state degree or PG colleges, 85 in aided degree/PG colleges, 49 in unaided degree/PG colleges and 7 in state universities. The regional office of Lucknow and colleges do not come under the Safe City Project.

Along with the above-mentioned institutes, CCTV cameras will also be installed in 17 municipal corporations and 606 in the coaching institutes of Gautam Buddha Nagar. These include 448 coaching institutes of 17 Municipal Corporations and 158 coaching institutes of Gautam Budha Nagar.

Around 866 cameras have already been installed in 418 coaching institutes, the process of installing cameras in the remaining 188 coaching institutes is going on. The Urban Development Department will integrate the CCTV cameras with the control room of the city.