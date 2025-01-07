Double-engine govt a 'double blow': Patnaik slams BJP over price rise

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik slammed the ‘double-engine’ BJP government in Odisha and the Centre over its failure to control rising prices in the state, terming it as a "double blow to people", according to a report in The Indian Express.

"The BJP government talks big but does little. In seven months, the people of Odisha have seen no action to tackle price rise," Patnaik, who took part in the first protest rally on Monday in eight years, said.

Speaking at the rally near the state secretariat, Patnaik criticised the BJP’s leadership, saying the “double-engine government” had become a “double blow” for the people due to price hike and GST. Referring to the BJP as the “Mahanga Mada” (price rise) government, he alleged that the party came to power by making false promises and had failed to deliver, according to a report.

BJD’s first public agitation in two decades

This protest was BJD’s first major public agitation in over two decades. The party is struggling after its poor performance in the last year’s Assembly polls, where it was reduced to 51 seats in the 147-member Assembly— a steep drop from the 113 seats it won in 2019.

According to the report, BJD insiders said that the rally aimed to energise party workers and send a message that the BJD remains a strong political force under Patnaik’s leadership. A senior party leader said, “Those doubting Naveen babu’s leadership should note this rally. He is still the most popular leader in Odisha.”

BJP terms protest as political stunt

The BJP, however, dismissed the protest as a political stunt. State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said prices in Odisha are lower compared to other states and accused the BJD of misleading the public.

BJD sources revealed that the party plans to hold similar protests at the grassroots level, hoping to tap into public anger over rising prices and rebuild its support base.