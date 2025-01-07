HMPV in India: Centre asks states to increase surveillance as cases rise

The central government has advised states to increase surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), following reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China. The advice came following a meeting held by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday to examine the current status of respiratory illnesses in India, particularly focusing on Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases.

States were also advised to strengthen public awareness through information, education, and communication (IEC) initiatives. Preventative measures recommended include frequent handwashing with soap, avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands, maintaining distance from symptomatic individuals, and covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

Respiratory illnesses common in winter: Govt

While acknowledging cases of HMPV in India , the health secretary emphasised that an uptick in respiratory illnesses during the winter months is normal. She further stated that the nation is well-prepared to manage any potential increase in respiratory illness cases.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sentinel surveillance does not indicate any unusual increase in cases of ILI or SARI across the country.

Srivastava also reassured the public that there is no cause for concern regarding HMPV, which has been globally present since 2001. She added that adequate diagnostic facilities for detecting HMPV were available at ICMR.

What is HMPV?

HMPV, a respiratory virus affecting individuals of all ages, tends to peak in winter and early spring. The infection is usually mild and self-limiting, with most patients recovering without complications.

HMPV in India

As of Monday, five cases of HMPV have been reported in India. Suspected cases of HMPV were also reported in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, though confirmation is awaited. All five confirmed cases of HMPV are children.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public on Monday that there was no cause for alarm. He ascertained that the virus, first identified in 2001, posed no new threat to the public, adding that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

Common symptoms of HMPV include cough, fever, runny or congested nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, and rash.