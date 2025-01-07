IMD weather Today update: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of India are likely to experience cold conditions, dense fog and rainfall due to western disturbances.

The northern region is expected to witness rain from January 10 to January 12, while the Indo-Gangetic plains are expected to continue to witness intense dense fog.

Isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience cold day conditions from January 7 to January 9, while Rajasthan might experience similar conditions on January 7.

Rain is expected in Delhi on these days

The weather department also predicts that the national capital's minimum temperature might witness a dip to around 5 degrees Celsius by January 10. Isolated rain is also expected in Delhi on January 11 and 12 due to a second western disturbance.

Trains, flights delayed in Delhi

Due to dense fog in Delhi, several trains and flight services are delayed. Authorities advise passengers to check the revised schedule and timing beforehand.

Over 400 flights were delayed on Monday due to low visibility caused by adverse conditions. SpiceJet also announced that flights might get delayed on January 7.

Also Read

Sharing a post on X, SpiceJet stated "#WeatherUpdate (07th Jan'25): Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Ayodhya (AYJ), Darbhanga (DBR) and Patna (PAT), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://bsmedia.business-standard.comspicejet.com/#status."

Rainfall predictions in the Northeast region

Light showers are expected at numerous places in the Northeastern region on January 7 and January 8, along with isolated thunderstorms, the Met department reported.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh may expect isolated hailstorms on January 7. Sikkim is expected to experience isolated thunderstorms and hail storms on Tuesday.

IMD issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Bilaspur, Mandi, Una, Kangra, and Hamirpur districts on January 9 and 10. Although the sun may appear, the temperature will likely remain low.