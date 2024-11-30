Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Dragging my wife's name into unrelated matters unacceptable: Raj Kundra

Dragging my wife's name into unrelated matters unacceptable: Raj Kundra

ED raided the premises of Kundra and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies

Raj Kundra,Raj,Kndra,Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Businessman Raj Kundra, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, has requested the media to "respect boundaries" and not drag his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty's name into "unrelated matters".

The ED raided the premises of Kundra and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, official sources said.

Kundra said unlike media reports, he was "fully complying" with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years.

In his first public statement after the raids in an Instagram Story, the entrepreneur said: "As for the claims of associates', pornographic' and money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!"  "A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries!!! #ED," he added in the post shared on Friday night.

Shetty, who tied the knot with Kundra in 2009, is yet to comment on the raids.

Previously, Shetty's lawyer Prashant Patil told PTI that the action was not against the actor and Kudra was "cooperating in the investigation for the truth to come out."  This money laundering case of May, 2022 stems from at least two Mumbai police FIRs and charge sheets filed against Kundra and others. The businessman and some others were arrested in the case and later granted bail.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi attends all India 59th DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar

SC criticises HC orders fixing time limits for trial while denying bail

Manipur: 8 arrested over attacks on police station, MLAs' residences

Massive fire at Varanasi Cantt station: 200 vehicles charred, no injuries

Indian astronauts selected for Isro-Nasa mission complete initial training

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra.

Earlier this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a crypto currency case. The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against this attachment order.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ED raids Raj Kundra's Mumbai premises in pornography network probe

ED raids Raj Kundra, others in pornography linked money laundering case

JPMorgan agrees to drop lawsuit against Tesla over stock warrants

Demand for retail space in malls, high streets up 5% in Jan-Sept: C&W

India vs Prime Minister's XI HIGHLIGHTS: Play called off due to rain

Topics :Raj KundraShilpa ShettyEnforcement DirectorateBollywoodMoney laundering

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story