Manipur: 8 arrested over attacks on police station, MLAs' residences

Eight people have been arrested in connection with attacks on a police station and residences of MLAs in strife-torn Manipur, a police statement said on Saturday.

One person, identified as 20-year-old Chongtham Thoicha, who hails from Kiyam Mamang Leikai in Patsoi police station area in Imphal West district, was arrested on Thursday in connection with arson at the properties of elected representatives on November 16, it said.

Also, seven people were arrested on Thursday for attacking Kakching police station and its personnel on November 27.

"The attack was carried out to demand the release of four persons arrested on November 16 for vandalising properties of an elected member," it said.

The houses of several MLAs were vandalised in Imphal Valley by irate mobs after the bodies of six women and children belonging to the Meitei community were found in rivers. The civilians were abducted allegedly by Kuki militants following a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district on November 11. Ten Kuki insurgents were also killed in the gun-battle.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.