Drone deal with US to be finalised, social media reports speculative: MoD

India is yet to finalise the cost and other terms and conditions for procurement of 31 MQ-9B long endurance drones from the US, the defence ministry said on Sunday strongly trashing reports in a section of social media on the price as well as the acquisition process.

The ministry said it will compare the acquisition cost of the drones with the best price offered by manufacturer General Atomics (GA) to other countries and that the procurement process would be completed as per the laid down procedure.

India and the US firmed up the drone deal during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to Washington.

The defence ministry, in a statement, described the reports in social media on the price and the terms of purchase relating to the drone deal as "speculative" and said they are being spread with "ulterior motives".

"These are uncalled for, have ulterior motives and aimed at derailing the due acquisition process. The price and other terms and conditions of the purchase are yet to be finalised and subject to negotiations," it said.

"In this regard, all are requested not to spread fake news/misinformation which can have serious impact on the morale of the armed forces and adversely impact the acquisition process," it added.