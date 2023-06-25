Home / India News / Drone deal with US to be finalised, social media reports speculative: MoD

Drone deal with US to be finalised, social media reports speculative: MoD

India is yet to finalise the cost and other terms and conditions for procurement of 31 MQ-9B long endurance drones from the US

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

India is yet to finalise the cost and other terms and conditions for procurement of 31 MQ-9B long endurance drones from the US, the defence ministry said on Sunday strongly trashing reports in a section of social media on the price as well as the acquisition process.

The ministry said it will compare the acquisition cost of the drones with the best price offered by manufacturer General Atomics (GA) to other countries and that the procurement process would be completed as per the laid down procedure.

India and the US firmed up the drone deal during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to Washington.

The defence ministry, in a statement, described the reports in social media on the price and the terms of purchase relating to the drone deal as "speculative" and said they are being spread with "ulterior motives".

"These are uncalled for, have ulterior motives and aimed at derailing the due acquisition process. The price and other terms and conditions of the purchase are yet to be finalised and subject to negotiations," it said.

"In this regard, all are requested not to spread fake news/misinformation which can have serious impact on the morale of the armed forces and adversely impact the acquisition process," it added.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report

Amid record aircraft orders, aviation remains a long-term play: Analysts

Dark days of Emergency remain unforgettable period in our history: PM Modi

Maha CM lauds underground water tank system to prevent flooding in Mumbai

Tripura to rechristen 75 border villages after names of freedom fighters

'Govt kept same rules for Indian, foreign cos while getting Covid vaccines'

Uttrakhand has shown rich tradition, culture by hosting G-20 meetings: CM

Topics :DronesDefence ministry

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story