Tripura to rechristen 75 border villages after names of freedom fighters

Press Trust of India Agartala
Photo: ANI/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
The Tripura government has decided to rechristen 75 border villages in the state after the names of freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives during the country's independence movement, a senior official said on Sunday.

The project to rename 75 border villages will be taken up as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of the country's independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The programme to recall the contribution of freedom fighters to the country's independence will commence in July and is scheduled to be completed by August 15 this year.

Seventy-five border villages spreading across all the eight districts will be identified by the district-level committees. The administration had already prepared a list of freedom fighters from the state and their contribution to the country's freedom struggle, Information and Cultural Affairs Secretary PK Chakravorty told PTI.

Statutes of the 75 freedom fighters will be erected in these villages and their family members will be felicitated by the government, he said.

Various events - marathon, bicycle rally, krantiveer musical concert, sit and draw, songs and drama on the lives and the work of freedom fighters - will also be organised to mark the occasion, Chakravorty said.

Besides, special focus will be given to connect all the 75 identified villages through roadways.

The government will also ensure 100 per cent implementation of all schemes sponsored by the Centre and the state in the 75 identified villages, he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has already held a meeting with Chief Secretary JK Sinha and other senior officials to make the occasion a grand success.

Chakravorty said the chief minister wished the programme to be held in all the 75 villages like Har Ghar Tiranga' event, a nationwide initiative taken up by the Centre to mark the country's 75 years of independence.

The Centre has already approved Rs 3.13 crore to implement the plan, the official said.

We will involve all sections of people from students to elderly persons. The department will go for a massive campaign on media and social media platforms to recall the country's glorious freedom struggle, he added.

Topics :TripuraFreedom fighters

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

