Uttrakhand has shown rich tradition, culture by hosting G-20 meetings: CM

The Chief Minister said, Under the guidance of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, today Uttarakhand is becoming a picture of new India due to world-class infrastructure

Pushkar Singh Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state has shown the whole world its rich tradition, culture and all-round development by successfully hosting two G-20 meetings.

The third G-20 Infrastructure Working Committee meeting is also being organised in the state of Uttarakhand from tomorrow.

The Chief Minister said, "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, today Uttarakhand is becoming a picture of new India due to world-class infrastructure."

He said that there has been rapid development in the tourism sector with the "All Weather Road".

"Traffic is becoming smooth with the construction of highways, expressways, flyovers, ropeways and new bridges," he said.

The Chief Minister said that with the gift of the Vande Bharat train, the 'Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Line' is going to make the dream of rail in the mountains come true. Work on the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line is also going to start soon.

He said that along with public welfare schemes like providing electricity and water connections to every household, his government is committed to the development of basic infrastructure facilities in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, the three delegation members from Brazil who arrived at Jollygrant Airport on Saturday early morning to participate in the G20 conference.

On Friday, the delegates were warmly welcomed with tilak and garlands as they arrived at the Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

The foreign guests also did Cholia dance on traditional instruments and along with the women, the male delegates also danced beautifully with the artists on the songs and music of Uttarakhand.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

