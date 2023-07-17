Home / India News / Drones, UAVs banned from Jul 19-22 over select areas in Indore for G20 meet

Drones, UAVs banned from Jul 19-22 over select areas in Indore for G20 meet

The police has banned the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles from July 19 to 22 in view of the G20 meeting to be held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday

Press Trust of India Indore
Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar said drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other objects have been banned under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a three-kilometre radius of the G20 meet venue

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The police has banned the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles from July 19 to 22 in view of the G20 meeting to be held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar said drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other objects have been banned under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a three-kilometre radius of the G20 meet venue, hotel where the delegates will stay, as well as other identified places.

"The ban will be in place from July 19 to 22 to ensure the safety of around 150 domestic and foreign delegates attending the meeting. More than 600 police personnel have been deployed for security," he said.

As per officials, the first two days of G20 event will see meetings of the 4th Employment Working Group, while on the third day, Labour and Employment Ministers of member countries will hold a meet.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

Govt eases policy related to export of certain types of drones, UAVs

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones

Andhra Pradesh records Rs 7,653 cr GST revenue in Q1 of 2023-24: Officials

Over Rs 27 cr released for repair of flood-affected govt schools in Punjab

Rajasthan received Rs 1,024.4 crore green tax in last five years: Minister

Himachal Pradesh govt enhances relief aid for disaster-hit families

SC junks petition seeking action against comedian for show 'Bas Kar Bassi'

Topics :DronesIndoreMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story