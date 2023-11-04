Home / India News / DTC electric bus rams into over a dozen vehicles in Delhi, one killed

DTC electric bus rams into over a dozen vehicles in Delhi, one killed

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in Rohini South here on Saturday, killing a man, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika. The bus hit a car, then an e-rickshaw and two-wheelers parked on the side of a road, they said. Police have the CCTV footage of the crash.

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured was hospitalised and further investigations are underway, they said.

Also Read

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

Delhi Mohalla bus scheme: DTC to sign contract to procure electric-busses

One dead, five injured after DTC bus loses control in Delhi; driver held

Sri Lanka cancels cricket training due to 'severe' air pollution in Delhi

First section of Delhi Metro phase-IV to open by July 2024, says DMRC chief

Maharashtra police officials with drug links will be dismissed: Fadnavis

Why PM identify as OBC if he says poor is only caste in country: Rahul

Arunachal inks MoU with Dubai company for export of fruits, vegetables

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiDTC busesroad accident

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story