DU curates Panchang for curriculum to promote India's intellectual heritage

In a first, Delhi University has prepared a Panchang --ancient Indian knowledge system-based almanac -- for the revival and propagation of India's intellectual heritage, a varsity official said on Wednesday.

The official said the Panchang is more advanced than the Western calendar and will help in the "dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge".

Panchang is the annual compilation of planetary moments. In simple terms, "Panchanga" means the day, nakshatra (star), tithi, yoga and karana every day, the official said.

The Panchang will be launched on April 28.

Chairman of the Value Addition Courses Committee of DU, Niranjan Kumar said, "DU is releasing a Panchang for the dissemination of ancient Indian knowledge. Much more detailed and informative than the Western calendar, the Panchang contains all festivals and other important dates as well as tithi, vaar, karan, nakshatra and yog."



He noted the Panchang will be a useful first step in introducing students to the rich corpus of Indian knowledge tradition.

"Unfortunately, it is disappearing from our homes and the minds of the youth. In such a situation. The historic centenary almanac will be provided free of cost to every person coming to the programme," he added.

The Value Addition Courses Committee of the DU, in the centenary year of the university, is organising a programme on 'Panchang and Indian Knowledge Tradition' at 3 pm on April 28 at the Convention Hall of the varsity.

A special lecture on important topics like the significance of the Panchang and the precision of mathematical calculations found therein is also scheduled to be organised.

The chief guest of the programme will be Ramlal, All India Sampark Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the event will be presided over by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Industrialist and Philanthropist Arvind Kumar Gupta will be the special guest.

The DU is committed to the revival and propagation of India's intellectual heritage, "and the Value Addition Courses Committee of DU is continuously working in that direction along with the character building and holistic personality development of the students keeping in mind the Indian Value system," he added.