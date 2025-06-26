Home / India News / DU panel's decision to drop PG papers on Islam, Pakistan, China sparks row

DU panel's decision to drop PG papers on Islam, Pakistan, China sparks row

While some called it ideological censorship, those who supported the decision termed it a step towards making the syllabus India-centric and free from bias

Delhi University, DU
The next committee meeting on July 1 is expected to see further debate on the syllabus.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi University panel's decision to drop proposed postgraduate Political Science papers on Islam, Pakistan, and China has failed to find consensus among the members.

While some called it ideological censorship, those who supported the decision termed it a step towards making the syllabus "India-centric" and free from bias.

In its meeting on Wednesday, DU's Standing Committee for Academic Matters directed the removal of four elective papers -- Islam and International Relations, Pakistan and the World, China's Role in the Contemporary World, and State and Society in Pakistan. A fifth paper, Religious Nationalism and Political Violence, will be reviewed in the next meeting on July 1.

Opposing the decision, committee member Professor Monami Sinha said such changes undermine critical thinking and reflect a push to dilute controversial but academically relevant content. 

"We argued that it is imperative to study Pakistan and China in detail. Ignoring these geopolitical realities would be academically short-sighted," she said in a statement.

She also flagged the removal of references to caste, communal violence, and same-sex relationships in revised syllabi for Sociology and Geography.

However, Professor Harendra Tiwari, also a member of the committee, supported the changes, calling the syllabus "agenda-driven" and lacking in balance.

"Why only a paper on Islam and International Relations? Why not on Hinduism or Sikhism? We want a syllabus that serves students and our nation," he told PTI.

He added that the dropped papers will not be reinstated unless the revised syllabus aligns with an "India-first" perspective.

The next committee meeting on July 1 is expected to see further debate on the syllabus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods near Dharamshala; 2 dead, 6 missing

ICMR to procure 2 more mobile BSL-3 labs to boost India's outbreak response

Andhra to set up India's 1st integrated quantum tech hub by 2026: Naidu

Constitution is supreme, all three wings of democracy work under it: CJI

'Jai Hind!' echoes from space as an Indian enters orbital club after 41 yrs

Topics :Delhi UniversityIslamPakistan China

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story