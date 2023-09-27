Home / India News / DXN to be airport code for Noida airport under construction in Jewar

Deepak Patel New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
DXN has been designated as the airport code for the Noida International Airport, which is currently under construction in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, and is expected to be operational by the end of 2024. In comparison, the airport code for Delhi International Airport is DEL.

Airport codes are unique identifiers assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents about 300 airlines globally. These codes are used in airline booking systems and appear on tickets. In emergency situations, these codes are crucial for efficient communication between pilots and air traffic controllers.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of the Noida International Airport, announced on Wednesday that the airport will be equipped to handle international flights from the first day of its commercial operations.

