EAM Jaishankar meets UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed here and discussed G20 issues and climate challenges.

Mohammed began a three-day visit to India on Monday with an aim to discuss various global issues.

"Glad to meet UN Deputy SG @AminaJMohammed today morning in New Delhi. Discussed G20 issues, SDG status and climate challenges," Jaishankar tweeted.

It is her first visit to India since her reappointment to the post for a second five-year term in January last year.