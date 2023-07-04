Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar meets UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed

EAM Jaishankar meets UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed here and discussed G20 issues and climate challenges

Press Trust of India New Delhi
EAM S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Mohammed began a three-day visit to India on Monday with an aim to discuss various global issues.

"Glad to meet UN Deputy SG @AminaJMohammed today morning in New Delhi. Discussed G20 issues, SDG status and climate challenges," Jaishankar tweeted.

It is her first visit to India since her reappointment to the post for a second five-year term in January last year.

Topics :External Affairs MinistryS Jaishankar

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

