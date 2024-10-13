Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits parts of Assam, no casualty reported

A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 7:47 am in Udalguri district on the northern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 15 km

Earthquake
(Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolted the north-central part of Assam on Sunday morning, an official bulletin said.

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 7:47 am in Udalguri district on the northern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 15 km.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 105 km north of Guwahati and 48 km west of Tezpur, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

People in neighbouring Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Biswanath districts also felt the jolt. Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon and Nagaon districts on the southern bank of Brahmaputra too felt the tremor.

The earthquake could be felt in some areas of western Arunachal Pradesh as well as eastern Bhutan, the report showed.

The tremor forced people to scamper out of their homes to open areas.

The Northeastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.


Topics :AssamEarthquake

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

