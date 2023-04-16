Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

In a tweet, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

Earlier in January, this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, according to the National Center for Seismology.

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

