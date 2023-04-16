Home / India News / Punjab CM Mann, MLAs expected to accompany Kejriwal to CBI headquarters

Punjab CM Mann, MLAs expected to accompany Kejriwal to CBI headquarters

After the CBI summons on Friday, Mann had said that it was very difficult to suppress Kejriwal's voice; "We are standing with him like a rock," he had said

Chandigarh
Punjab CM Mann, MLAs expected to accompany Kejriwal to CBI headquarters

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs are expected to accompany AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, party sources said.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI at its office in Delhi for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. He has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the case.

After the CBI summons on Friday, Mann had said that it was very difficult to suppress Kejriwal's voice.

"We are standing with him like a rock," he had said.

It is very difficult to suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal ji. Those who speak the truth make place in the people's hearts. No one can delete anyone from the hearts of the people. We are standing with him like a rock..," Mann had tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, activists of the AAP will hold a protest against the BJP-led central government in Amritsar on Sunday.

Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan called Kejriwal as the hero of honest politics who follows Babasaheb B R Ambedkar.

Threatening Arvind Kejriwal through CBI summons cannot stop the revolutionary steps being taken in the field of health and education, he said in a statement.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalBhagwant MannCBI

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers to accompany Kejriwal to CBI office: Reports

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

Very difficult to suppress Kejriwal's voice: Mann after CBI summons him

Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

BJP stages protest march against KCR govt over 'unemployment' in state

AAP to protest in Delhi during CM Kejriwal's questioning at CBI office

RSS chief calls on India to share traditional knowledge for global welfare

Perfect example of Yogi's big failure on law and order: Asaduddin Owaisi

Section 144 imposed in all UP districts after Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story