ED to probe EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti's role in Mahadev betting app case

EaseMyTrip’s Chief Executive, Nishant Pitti, has now come under scrutiny in the Mahadev Betting App case. The case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Pitti, according to the agency, may have been involved with a group of operators who allegedly manipulated stock prices of 25 publicly traded companies, The Economic Times reported.

It further said that the alleged manipulation was done by using the money from the illegal betting app. The report stated that the alleged manipulation may have been done with the involvement and knowledge of the companies’ promoters.

The investigating agency has made four key allegations against Pitti as it was submitted to the adjudicating authority (AA), which oversees the money laundering investigations. The allegations levelled are:

Pitti was aware of the operations of Sky Exchange, an illegal betting platform linked to the case.

EaseMyTrip made payments to two shell companies, linked to Sky Exchange. A shell company refers to businesses that exist solely on paper and are used to hide the movement of money.

It further alleged that during a raid conducted at Pitti's house, ₹7 lakh cash was seized last month. ED, in its submission, noted that it cannot rule out whether the funds are linked to the illegal activities of Sky Exchange.

Piiti is accused of being in touch with an operator involved in manipulating the stock prices. The alleged manipulation was carried out by obtaining beneficial shareholding details, known as Benpos, by the promoters.

Nishant Pitti denies allegations

Denying all the charges and allegations, Piiti said, “I don’t know this person, and we haven’t made any payments to these companies since 2017. I’ve never even heard of these names before."

He also commented on the raid conducted by the ED last month and said, "There are eight earning members in my family. We’ve filed income tax returns of over ₹1,000 crore, and our declared cash holdings are more than ₹70 lakh. The ₹7 lakh that was found is part of that declared amount.”

The investigating agency also added that Pitti is listed as an agent of Sky Exchange, according to the digital data seized from Prashant Bagri’s laptop, an accused in the scam. The latter also told investigators that he was in regular contact with Pitti.

Mahadev Betting App case

The Mahadev Betting App case gained traction after an FIR that alleged illegal online gambling and cyberfraud amounting to ₹15,000 crore. 32 individuals have been named so far for their involvement in the case.