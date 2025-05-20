Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD
LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shimla: People amid monsoon rains, in Shimla, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was sworn in by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan.  The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently hear, perhaps as early as Tuesday, a petition filed by Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad challenging his arrest over a Facebook post following Operation Sindoor.
 
After torrential rains brought the state capital to a standstill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the city recorded 104 mm of rainfall yesterday, which was more than expected.
 
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas.
 
Following this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on May 21.
 
The Chief Minister stated that the heavy downpour led to the collapse of a wall, in which one person lost their life.
 
"It rained yesterday. The rainfall was more than expected. 104 mm of rain was recorded...On 21st May, DK Shivakumar and I will go around the city throughout the day, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru...Today, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to their family," CM Siddaramaiah said.
 
Madhya Pradesh Police constituted a three-member SIT late on Monday night to probe state minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi in compliance with a Supreme Court order, an official said.
 
The Special Investigation Team comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh.
 
The Supreme Court on Monday chided Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR lodged against him.
 

12:25 PM

SC commences hearing on pleas challenging Waqf Act

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asks Supreme Court to confine hearing on three issues identified for passing interim orders. 

12:00 PM

Making of chariots progressing well for next month''s Rath Yatra: Puri Jagannath temple admin

 The Jagannath temple administration in Odisha's Puri said the construction of three chariots for the next month's Rath Yatra is progressing well and lauded the work of carpenters engaged in the exercise. Around 200 people, including 78 ‘Maharana Sevak' (carpenter servitor), have been engaged in the chariot-making this year.

11:37 AM

Fresh law graduates cannot appear in judicial services exam, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that fresh law graduates cannot appear in judicial services examination, mandating minimum three years of legal practice for candidates applying to entry-level posts. The verdict will have far-reaching implications for judicial service aspirants. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih reaffirmed the importance of courtroom exposure for prospective judges.

11:01 AM

Two electrocuted in Bengaluru, rain-related deaths rises to three

Two people, including a 12-year-old, were electrocuted while trying to drain rainwater that had entered an apartment in the city, police said on Tuesday. According to Mico Layout Police, Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartment in NS Palya near BTM 2nd Stage, had tried to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house on Monday evening

10:56 AM

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal inducted in Maharashtra cabinet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expanded his five month-old cabinet, with the induction of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal as a minister. Bhujbal, 77, was sworn in by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan.

10:25 AM

UP minister Asim Arun suspends officials over irregularities in hostel repair works

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Social Welfare Asim Arun has suspended the District Social Welfare Officer and the hostel superintendent after uncovering "irregularities" in repair work at a government hostel in Tehsil Ramnagar PG College. Following the inauguration of a research room in Ramnagar on Monday, Arun conducted a surprise inspection of the Scheduled Caste Boys Hostel.

10:04 AM

Retreat ceremony for public along Pak border to resume from May 21

The Border Security Force (BSF) has said the public flag-lowering retreat ceremony at three locations in Punjab along the Pakistan frontier will begin on Wednesday, about two weeks after it was stopped following Operation Sindoor by India in response to the Pahalgam attack. The Jalandhar headquartered Punjab frontier of the force said the ceremony will resume from Tuesday, but it will be open only for media persons. 

10:02 AM

Noted astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar passes away at 87 in Pune after brief illness

He is well-known for developing the  Hoyle–Narlikar theory. 

9:53 AM

WHO chief defends $2.1 bn budget after US cuts, compares with cost of war

The World Health Organization chief on Monday appealed to member countries to support its extremely modest request for a $2.1 billion annual budget by putting that sum into perspective next to outlays for ad campaigns for tobacco or the cost of war.

9:38 AM

Govt considering amendments to Atomic Energy Act, nuclear liability law

Government is considering amendments to the laws governing the nuclear power domain, including the sectoral regulator, to allow participation of private sector as India eyes to produce 100 GW atomic energy by 2047. The amendments were being considered to the Atomic Energy Act to allow private sector participation and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act to limit the liability on suppliers of equipment to build atomic energy plants.

9:17 AM

MP Police sets up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

The Supreme Court had asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer by Tuesday 10 am, also comprising a woman officer, to probe the FIR registered following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News