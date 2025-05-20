LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

After torrential rains brought the state capital to a standstill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the city recorded 104 mm of rainfall yesterday, which was more than expected.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, causing severe waterlogging and flooding in residential areas.

Following this development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on May 21.

The Chief Minister stated that the heavy downpour led to the collapse of a wall, in which one person lost their life.

"It rained yesterday. The rainfall was more than expected. 104 mm of rain was recorded...On 21st May, DK Shivakumar and I will go around the city throughout the day, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru...Today, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to their family," CM Siddaramaiah said.

