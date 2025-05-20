Hundreds stranded on Kailash Yatra after landslide in Uttarakhand

A landslide in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district has stranded hundreds of pilgrims travelling on the Adi Kailash Yatra, according to Akashvani News. The landslide has completely blocked roads along the pilgrimage route, affecting both pilgrims and local residents.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed a team to the site and is currently working to clear the debris and restore road access.

Officials have not reported any casualties so far, but authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Landslide-prone Himalayan terrain

Located in the Kumaon region of the Himalayas, Pithoragarh is highly vulnerable to landslides—especially during the monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons.

In the 2024 monsoon season alone, Uttarakhand recorded 292 landslides, severely disrupting connectivity in hill districts.

In December 2024, a major landslide on the Dharchula–Tawaghat National Highway near Zero Point stranded dozens of vehicles. Another landslide blocked the Tawaghat–Lipulekh road, cutting off access to the Darma, Byas, and Chauda valleys.

About the Adi Kailash route

The Adi Kailash pilgrimage is part of the sacred Panch Kailash circuit and passes through Dharchula and Lipulekh Pass in eastern Uttarakhand.

The route includes both motorable roads and trekking sections.

The site lies at an altitude of 5,945 metres.

Due to its high-altitude, mountainous terrain, the region frequently faces weather disruptions and landslide-related closures.