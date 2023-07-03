Home / India News / EC launches portal for parties to file financial statements, contributions

EC launches portal for parties to file financial statements, contributions

The portal will facilitate the online filing of Contribution Report, Audited Annual Account and Election Expenditure Statement by political parties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Commission will, in turn, publish all such reports online, along with a letter of justification sent by the party for not filing financial statements online

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Monday came up with an online portal to allow registered political parties file their financial statements, including contribution reports and poll expenditure accounts, a move seen as an effort to bring in more transparency in disclosures made by political entities.

The move is part of the poll panel's "3C strategy" comprising clean up, crackdown and compliance to strengthen transparency and accountability in the political funding and expenditure on which it had been working for a year now under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, sources said.

Political parties not intending to file the financial report through online mode will have to convey the reasons for not doing so in writing and may continue to file reports in hard copy format along with CDs or pen drive in the prescribed formats.

"The Commission will, in turn, publish all such reports online, along with a letter of justification sent by the party for not filing financial statements online," the EC said in a statement.

In a letter to the political parties, the Commission said the step has been taken with twin objectives to overcome difficulties in filing physical reports, and to ensure timely filing in a standardised format.

The portal will facilitate the online filing of Contribution Report, Audited Annual Account and Election Expenditure Statement by political parties.

These financial statements are required to be submitted by political parties to the Election Commission/Chief Electoral Officers of States/Union Territories, as per the Representation of People's Act, 1951 and transparency guidelines issued by the Commission, from time to time, over the last many years, the poll panel said.

"The online availability of data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency. In the letter, the EC pointed to the pivotal position of political parties, and stressed that it is incumbent on them to adhere to the principles of democratic functioning and transparency in electoral processes, particularly in financial disclosures," the statement said.

Also Read

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Nagaland polls: Borders sealed, security arrangements done ahead of voting

Pakistan SC stops proceedings of judicial commission on audio leaks

Ministry of Corporate Affairs reviews Adani Group's financial statements

Jaypee Infratech defers approval of financial statements for March quarter

India to host SCO virtual Summit tomorrow; Everything you need to know

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Section from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot starts this month

Centre's help needed for projects to check sea erosion: Karnataka minister

Live: Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP's Bhujbal, Patel reaches Fadnavis' residence

Wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory, snarling summer plans

Topics :Electoral BondElection CommissionNational political partiesPoliticsElection

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story