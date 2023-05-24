Home / India News / EC's climate policy chief on two-day diplomatic mission to India from Thu

EC's climate policy chief on two-day diplomatic mission to India from Thu

These meetings aim to foster collaboration and explore potential avenues for cooperation between the European Union (EU) and India in tackling the pressing climate challenges

Press Trust of India New Delhi
EC's climate policy chief on two-day diplomatic mission to India from Thu

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

European Commission's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans will be on a two-day crucial diplomatic mission to India from Thursday to discuss latest developments at the national level on emission reductions and clean energy transition.

Environmental protection and the UN climate change conference in Dubai later this year will also be part of the discussion.

According to a statement from the Delegation of the European Union to India, the Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal will hold bilateral meetings with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav; Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Coal Prahlad Joshi; and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

These meetings aim to foster collaboration and explore potential avenues for cooperation between the European Union (EU) and India in tackling the pressing climate challenges.

On Thursday, Timmermans will participate in a high-level round table organised by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water which will bring together national think tanks, civil society organisations, and business representatives to exchange ideas and chart a path towards sustainable energy solutions.

He will also deliver a keynote speech at the Annual Session 2023 of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Also Read

What is climate finance?

US takes safety and security of diplomatic missions seriously: Official

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

Test cough syrups for exports on top priority: DCGI amid contamination row

Gujarat cabinet nod to prepare new recruitment calendar for next 10 years

Ram temple to likely open in January 2024, infra works expedited in Ayodhya

Protection systems for disaster mitigation discussed at G20, UNICEF meet

Enabling policies catalysing ideas into successful global ventures: MoS IT

Topics :European CommissionClimate PolicyIndia

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story