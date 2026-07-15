EC: SIR process in Delhi extended, final rolls to be published on Oct 19

The Election Commission on Wednesday extended the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi where the final voters' list will now be published on October 19.

Delhi is part of Phase 3 of the SIR which was rolled out on May 14. Once Phase 3 is completed, the entire country, except for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, will be covered under the SIR rollout.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Delhi, the poll authority said the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17 instead of August 5.

Similarly, the house-to-house visits which were scheduled till July 29 will now continue till August 8. Under the exercise so far, over 98 per cent of the total 1.45 crore voters in Delhi have been provided with enumeration forms to furnish the required details. Out of the distributed forms, 17,66,553 were completed and digitised by the booth level officers (BLOs). Over 13,000 BLOs in Delhi are associated with the door-to-door exercise. According to the revised SIR schedule for Delhi, draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17 instead of August 5. Claims and objections by the voters will be filed from August 17 to September 16. The claims and objections will be disposed of by October 15 and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 19.