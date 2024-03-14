Home / India News / EC uploads electoral bond data in accordance with SC order: See full list

EC uploads electoral bond data in accordance with SC order: See full list

Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd. among donors to parties using electoral bonds

Election Commission of India
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public.

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.

The EC has put the details on 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' in two parts.

According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients. 


See full list: Party wise 





 

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on electoral bonds scheme today

CAA unconstitutional, challenge to idea of India; Cong silent: Kerala CM

Protest to continue till pending demands are met, say farmers

CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates 2 air services to promote tourism in MP

PM Modi lays foundation stone of two corridors under Delhi Metro's Phase 4

BPCL to set up two compressed biogas plants in Raipur and Bhilai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electoral BondSupreme CourtBharatiya Janata PartyPolitical parties incomeElection Commission

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story