SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What are electoral bonds?
Electoral bonds, introduced in 2018 by then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, are interest-free banking instruments designed to facilitate transparent political funding. Citizens of India or entities incorporated within the country could purchase these bonds from specified branches of the State Bank of India (SBI). Available in various denominations from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1 crore, these bonds came with a lifespan of 15 days and allowed donors to make anonymous contributions to eligible political parties.
Why was the electoral bonds scheme introduced?
The introduction of electoral bonds aimed to "cleanse" the system of political funding by providing a legal and transparent mechanism for individuals and corporations to contribute to political parties. By channelling donations through formal channels, the government sought to reduce the influence of black money in politics.
READ: SC's electoral bond ruling will reinforce power of votes over notes: Cong
Controversy surrounding electoral bonds
Despite the intended transparency, electoral bonds sparked controversy even before they were formally introduced.
Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) raised concerns about their impact on accountability and transparency. Critics argue that the anonymity of donors undermined transparency, as voters would be unable to ascertain which individuals or organisations are funding political parties and to what extent. Moreover, there are concerns about the potential misuse of electoral bonds, particularly through the involvement of shell companies.
READ: SC's electoral bond ruling will reinforce power of votes over notes: Cong
READ: SC says electoral bonds unconstitutional, asks SBI to submit all details