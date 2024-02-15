SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the electoral bonds scheme violates the freedom of speech and expression and is unconstitutional.

A five-judge bench of the court also held that the scheme violates the right to information of citizens, about possible quid pro quo. It called unconstitutional an amendment to Section 182 of the Companies Act that allowed an Indian company to contribute any amount to a political party.

A company has a more grave influence on the political process than contributions by individuals, said the court. "Contributions by companies are purely business transactions. The amendment to Section 182 of the Companies Act is manifestly arbitrary for treating companies and individuals alike," it said.

"Before the amendment, loss-making companies were not able to contribute. The amendment does not recognise the harm of allowing loss-making companies to contribute due to quid pro quo. The amendment to Section 182 of the Companies Act is manifestly arbitrary for not making a distinction between loss-making and profit-making companies," the court added.





Read More: Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS The court ruled that the issuing bank, State Bank of India, shall forthwith stop the issue of electoral bonds. "The State Bank of India shall furnish the details of donations through electoral bonds and the details of the political parties which received the contributions."

SBI shall submit the details to the Election Commission of India, which shall publish them on its website by March 31, 2024. The Supreme Court gave its verdict on pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.

The court’s constitution bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, had on November 2 last year reserved its verdict in the matter.

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Dr Jaya Thakur challenged the amendments introduced by the Finance Act 2017, which paved the way for the electoral bonds scheme.

The petitioners said the anonymity attached to the electoral bonds affects the transparency of political funding and infringes the voters' right to information. They also argued that the scheme allowed contributions to be made through shell companies.

The government had defended the scheme, saying it is a method to ensure that 'white' money is used for political funding through proper banking channels and that it was necessary to keep the identity of donors confidential so that they would not face any retribution from political parties.