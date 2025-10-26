India's true empowerment lies in citizens' health, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the government dedicated to uplifting the poor and underprivileged and India's true empowerment lies in the health of its citizens.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Yashoda Medicity, a private hospital, at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Singh said the government's goal was to make India a developed nation by 2047 and a healthy populace is paramount for it.

"We are moving towards the India our ancestors envisioned; a strong and healthy nation," he said.

"Every step, every policy, and every effort of our government is dedicated to uplifting the poor, the underprivileged, and the rural population. We believe that India's true empowerment lies in the health of its citizens," the defence minister said.

Singh said Yashoda Medicity has earned recognition as a leading robotics surgery training centre in South Asia. This milestone will redefine medical education and technical research. The minister said behind every great success lies a story of deep personal struggle. The inspiration for Yashoda Medicity, he said, came from chairman Dr PN Arora's personal loss when he witnessed his mother's suffering due to cancer in 1986. "This pain gave birth to this institution, which today stands as a symbol of trust and care for the last person in the community," he said. Commending the hospital's social commitment, Singh said, "Just as Yashoda Medicity has fulfilled its responsibility towards society, we, too, are committed to the welfare of every citizen, especially the most vulnerable." He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's healthcare system has been completely transformed. "Once a cause of concern for the poor, good healthcare has now become their right." The defence minister emphasised that no Indian should lose hope due to an illness.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 10 crore families have been provided with an annual health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each. Recently, all senior citizens aged 70 and above have also been included in the scheme, ensuring that the government stands by them as protectors during their most delicate years," he said. Singh further said affordable medicines are now accessible to people through Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras, benefiting every village across the country. He underlined that the government is building a strong healthcare infrastructure, pointing out that the number of medical colleges has grown from 387 in 2014 to 800 today, while MBBS seats have more than doubled from 50,000 to over 1.2 lakh.