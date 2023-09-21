Economist Shankar Acharya appointed chancellor of AP Central University

Veteran economist and former chief economic advisor to the government of India, Shankar Acharya, was appointed as the chancellor of Andhra Pradesh Central University on Wednesday.

Previously, Acharya worked as an economic advisor in the ministry of finance. He also served as India's longest-serving Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), who advised three successive finance ministers: Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha for eight years between 1993 and 2001.

During the latter part of his tenure as the CEA, Acharya also served as a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Following his stint as the chief economic advisor, which ended in 2001, he took up different roles, including being a member of the 12th Finance Commission (2004) and National Security Advisory Board (2009 - 2013). He also served as the non-executive chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

He has also worked in the World Bank, where he led the team for the World Development Report 1979 and then served as a research advisor to the bank. Since 2001, Acharya has been an Honorary Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

He has authored ten books and numerous scholarly articles and has been a leading columnist with Business Standard for over twenty years. He has served on the boards of several national research organisations, some corporations and charities, and the Reserve Bank's Advisory Committee for Monetary Policy (2005-2016). He has a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a BA from Oxford