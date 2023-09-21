Sukha Duneke, who featured on NIA's list, shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg

Sukhdool Singh Gill, alias Sukha Duneke, was shot dead in Winnipeg, Canada on Wednesday, according to a report by the Indian Express. His assailants remain unidentified.

Duneke was allegedly an ally of the Bambiha gang and was wanted in Punjab for cases of extortion, attempted murder, and murder. According to the Punjab police, he fled to Canada in 2017 using forged documents and ran an extortion racket from there. According to the report last year, in June an FIR was registered against police personnel for allegedly helping Duneke retrieve a passport.

Duneke's name was also featured among the 43 names on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) 's wanted list released on Tuesday. The list included names of alleged members of criminals related to terror-activities. The NIA urged the public to come forward with any information on the people mentioned in the list.

Duneke belonged to the Moga district of Punjab and was aiding the Davinder Bambiha gang in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

He was also allegedly aligned with pro-Khalistan outfits but was reportedly involved mostly in extortion and "supari" killings. According to HT there were more than 20 criminal cases filed against him in Punjab and nearby states.

There are speculations that rival gangs may have orchestrated the killing, however, this is unconfirmed as the suspects remain unidentified.