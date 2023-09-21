PM Modi to lay foundation stone of int'l cricket stadium in Varanasi on Sat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Saturday to lay the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday that Modi will also participate in the closing ceremony of the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and later, inaugurate 16 Atal residential schools built across Uttar Pradesh.

The cricket stadium in Varanasi, which is also Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, will be a step towards realising his vision to develop modern, world-class sports infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the PMO.

The international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, will be developed in more than 30 acres of area at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

The thematic architecture of the stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights and ghat steps-based seating arrangements. The stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 30,000 spectators.

With an aim to further enhance access to quality education, 16 "Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya" built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore have been started exclusively for the children of labourers, construction workers and those orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an aim to provide quality education and help in their holistic development, the statement said.

Each school is constructed in an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, sports grounds, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential flats for the staff.

These residential schools intend to eventually accommodate 1,000 students each.

The statement said the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav was conceptualised to strengthen the cultural vibrancy of the holy city of Varanasi.

It witnessed the participation of more than 37,000 people across 17 disciplines. The participants displayed their skills in singing, playing musical instruments, "nukkad natak" and dancing, among other art forms, it added.