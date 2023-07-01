Home / India News / Economy has moved from twin-balance sheet problem, banks now profitable: FM

Economy has moved from twin-balance sheet problem, banks now profitable: FM

The twin-balance sheet problem refers to deterioration in financial health of banks and corporates at the same time

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Twitter @FinMinIndia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the Indian economy has moved away from the twin-balance sheet problem of banks and corporates to twin-balance sheet advantage because of the concerted efforts of the Modi government.

Profit of public sector banks increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in 2022-23, tripling from what it was in 2014, the minister said while inaugurating the corporate office of Punjab & Sind Bank here.

The twin-balance sheet problem refers to deterioration in financial health of banks and corporates at the same time.

"As a result (of various initiatives of the government) I'm glad to say the problems of twin-balance sheets have gone away like the Reserve Bank observing it is a twin-balance sheet advantage that the Indian economy is benefiting from,", Sitharaman said.

The minister said the term twin-balance sheet was heard after a long time and according to the Reserve Bank, the Indian economy is now benefiting from the twin-balance sheet advantage.

She said performance of public sector banks have improved on account of various initiatives taken by the Modi government since 2014. There was an improvement in all critical parameters like return on asset, net interest margin and provisioning coverage ratio, she added.

Also Read

Total business to cross Rs 2 trn milestone soon: Punjab & Sind Bank MD

Punjab & Sind Bank's Q4 net profit up 32%, gross NPAs down to 6.97%

BoM tops list of public sector lenders in loan growth, asset quality

FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Union Budget presentation

Banks likely to post robust Q4 numbers; profit may hit record high in FY23

India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

Bengal Guv visits violence-hit Dinhata, meets oppn ahead of rural polls

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

Gujarat HC rejects bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender

Parliament's Monsoon Session to start on Jul 20, to continue till Aug 11

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndian EconomyFinance ministerFinance Ministry

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story