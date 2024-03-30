Home / India News / ED arrests three members of banned PFI on money laundering charges

ED arrests three members of banned PFI on money laundering charges

The arrested accused were produced before a special court here on Saturday

Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money-laundering charges, official sources said on Saturday.

Abdul Khader Puttur, Anshad Baddrudin and Firoz K were working as physical trainers for the PFI, the sources said, adding that they were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The arrested accused were produced before a special court here on Saturday.

The agency has accused the three men of "imparting" weapons training to the PFI cadre and receiving substantial funds from the proscribed organisation for the same.

The PFI was banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Centre in September 2022 over its alleged links with terror activities.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala. It had its headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read

Baracara to Brisbane: The inspirational story of West Indian Shamar Joseph

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted for attacks in J&K arrested in Delhi

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: Date, price band, GMP, financials & more

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: HC allows suspension of sentence of 4 convicts

Part of under-construction bridge over Ganga collapses in UP's Bulandshahr

Excavation at Bhojshala complex in MP continues as survey enters 9th day

Indian Navy frees Iranian vessel, rescues 23 Pakistan crew members

168 roads closed as fresh spell of snow, rains lash parts of Himachal

Ukraine Foreign Min Dmytro Kuleba discusses peace plan in India meeting

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateMoney laundering National Financial Regulatory AuthorityPFI

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story