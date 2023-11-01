Home / India News / ED attaches Rs 503 cr assets of Jet founder Goyal, others in London, Dubai

ED attaches Rs 503 cr assets of Jet founder Goyal, others in London, Dubai

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungalows and commercial premises

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached in London, Dubai and India assets worth Rs 503 crore of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, his family members and companies as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

Located in London, Dubai and various cities in India, these properties are in the name of various companies like Jetair Private Limited and Jet Enterprises Private Limited, Goyal, his wife Anita, and son Nivaan, the federal agency said in a statement.

Goyal, 74, was arrested by the ED on September 1 and the agency filed a charge sheet against him on Tuesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai.

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateJet AirwaysLondonDubai

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

