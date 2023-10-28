Home / India News / ED conducts raids in MP, K'taka, Maharashtra to probe illegal betting apps

ED conducts raids in MP, K'taka, Maharashtra to probe illegal betting apps

"The proceeds of crime generated from betting operations in the benami bank accounts were laundered and utilised for buying immovable properties," it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Incriminating documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash of Rs 46.5 lakh were seized during the searches, it said

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized Rs 46.5 lakh "unaccounted" cash after it carried out raids in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra as part of an investigation against some illegal betting apps.

The searches were launched on Friday and locations in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Hubballi (Karnataka) and Mumbai were covered.

The ED case stems from an FIR of Madhya Pradesh Police filed against the operations of illegal online betting applications, the central agency said in a statement.

Illegal online betting apps such as Dhangames and other 'satta matka' (betting) apps were being operated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country to lure unsuspecting masses, it said.

The apps allowed users to register via a mobile number and transfer money to Dhangames wallet via UPI and indulge in betting.

The ED alleged that illegal money generated through these apps were laundered through a web of bogus bank accounts opened by a person named Lokesh Verma in the names of dummy persons by misusing their KYC documents to run the betting operations.

"The proceeds of crime generated from betting operations in the benami bank accounts were laundered and utilised for buying immovable properties," it said.

Incriminating documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash of Rs 46.5 lakh were seized during the searches, it said.

Topics :Maharashtra governmentEnforcement Directoratebetting rackets

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

