INS Sumedha participates in maiden India-EU Joint Naval Exercise 2023

INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, participated in the maiden India-EU Joint Naval Exercise 2023 from October 24-26.

The exercise was conducted in two phases, which included a sea phase on October 24, followed by a harbour phase from 25 to 26 October 2023 at Tema, Ghana.

"INSSumedha's participation in the maiden #India - #EuropeanUnion Joint Naval Exercise & the anti-piracy patrols in Gulf of Guinea region - 12,000 Nautical Miles (22,200 km) from India stands testimony to the #IndianNavy's enhanced access, reach & sustenance," the Indian Navy posted on X.

The sea phase witnessed air and surface exercises such as communication drills, anti-piracy and cross-deck helicopter operations.

The harbour phase involved wide-ranging activities comprising cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, knowledge sharing and discussions on contingencies for the exchange of best practices among Indian and EU navies.

The joint exercise at sea and professional exchanges in the harbour enhanced interoperability to undertake maritime operations in the Gulf of Guinea.

Further, the exercise reaffirmed IN-EU navy's ability to operate together and highlighted their shared and firm commitment to maritime security.