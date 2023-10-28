SC to deliver order on Sisodia's bail plea in liquor policy cases on Oct 30

The Supreme Court will deliver the order on the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy irregularities cases on October 30.

The order will be delivered by a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

Recently the Supreme Court reserved the judgement on the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy irregularities cases.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court for bail in CBI and ED cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He has challenged the Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea.

During the hearing, the court sought to know about the time taken to finish the trial in the matter. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for probe agencies-- Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-- had said that the trial can be concluded within 9 to twelve months.

The court noted that there are 294 witnesses in the matter and thousands of documents.

Opposing the bail plea of Sisodia, ASG has also read one line from SC's judgement upholding the provisions of PMLA and said that Section 45 of PMLA suggests bail can be given only in a "genuine case".

Countering the argument of probe agencies, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi has apprised the top court that all evidence connected to matters is documentary in nature. He urged the top court to give bail to Sisodia as there is a flight risk and there is no need to keep him behind bars.

He also submitted that there is nothing to link Sisodia directly in the matter and no evidence which shows his connection with Vijay Nair.

The Delhi High Court denied him bail in both matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the Delhi HC stated that this court inter alia was of the view that in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.