ED conducts searches in Delhi Jal Board linked money laundering case

The raids were carried out in the national capital on Monday at about 10 premises as part of the investigation being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The agency has collected some documents and records, the sources said

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities and siphoning of funds of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said on Tuesday.

The raids were carried out in the national capital on Monday at about 10 premises as part of the investigation being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has collected some documents and records, the sources said.

The ED probe is stated to be based on a November, 2022 FIR of the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch (ACB) for alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore funds from the DJB.

Topics :Delhi Jal BoardEnforcement DirectorateMoney laundering money laundering case

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

