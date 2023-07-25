Home / India News / Madras High Court directs police to take action on old age home issue

Madras High Court directs police to take action on old age home issue

The petitioner submitted he was running the home and was providing health care services for the elderly people. He had obtained a necessary license in this regard

Press Trust of India Chennai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Madras high court has directed the police to immediately take action against persons who are causing disturbance in running an old age home in the city.

Disposing of a petition filed by M/s Athulya Assisted Living Pvt.Ltd, Justice N Anand Venkatesh in his recent order said if required, protection shall also be given to the petitioner to ensure that no one interferes with the running of the Old Age Home.

The direction was given to the Inspector of Police, Pallavaram Police Station.

The petitioner submitted he was running the home and was providing health care services for the elderly people. He had obtained a necessary license in this regard.

Senior Counsel Abudu Kumar, appearing for the petitioner submitted that persons in and around the place were causing threat to the petitioner and were bent upon causing problems following which he filed a police complaint recently.

Though FIR was registered the threat perspective continues and hence, the petitioner approached the court, he added.

In his order, the judge said if the petitioner was running the home by obtaining proper license and the same was registered under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules, 2009, no one can be permitted to interfere with the same and cause any threat.

Also Read

40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP

Virtual clean chit to Coromandel Express driver, was not over-speeding

France shooting shows US is not alone in struggles with police brutality

Coromandel Express entered loop instead of main line: Preliminary probe

'Coromandel would've derailed even if it hadn't collided with goods train'

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Oppn continues protest over demands on Manipur, LS adjourned till 2 pm

AG recommends setting panel to review if execution by hanging proportionate

Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country

Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket Falcon 9 punches a hole in earth's Ionosphere

Topics :Madras High CourtLaw

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story