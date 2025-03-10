ED found Rs 32-33 lakh cash in my house; not a big thing: Bhupesh Baghel

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the ED raid at his premises was the outcome of the BJP's frustration.

Baghel claimed ED found Rs 32-33 lakh cash in his house where he lives with his wife, three daughters, a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. ALSO READ: ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's son, others in Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam'

"It is not a big thing as I have a big family and we do farming on 140 acres and have other sources of income. We will provide its details," he said.

Baghel claimed the ED hasn't found anything except some documents related to cases concerning BJP leaders.

He alleged that the raids were aimed at discouraging him after he was made Congress's in-charge for Punjab.

The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of Baghel in Bhilai town of Durg district as part of a money laundering investigation against his son, Chaitanya Baghel, in the alleged liquor scam case, official sources said.

The premises of an alleged close associate of Chaitanya, Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal, and some others were also searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

Chaitanya Baghel shares the Bhilai accommodation with his father and hence the premises are being covered. He (Chaitanya Baghel) is suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds of crime of the liquor scam, they said.

Talking to reporters after ED personnel left his premises, Bhupesh Baghel said, "The action was the result of frustration which shows they (BJP) go to any extent".

"It shows asking questions in the state assembly has become a crime. Earlier, (former minister and party leader) Kawasi Lakhma had asked a question in the state assembly, and within 8 days of it ED took action against him and put him in jail," he alleged.

Baghel said the investigation has been underway into the liquor scam for three years, but they (ED) neither submitted the final report nor framed charges.

"I asked (Chhattisgarh) Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma about the housing scheme for the poor in the ongoing budget session of the assembly. Just within four days, today ED arrived at my residence," Baghel said.

He claimed the BJP is also frustrated since he was discharged of all charges by the special CBI court in Raipur in connection with an alleged 7-year-old (sex) CD case.

"Because of these two reasons, BJP is very much frustrated," he alleged.